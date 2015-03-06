New flexible glass yacht design looks like a floating Apple store

Hot off the achievment of his last yacht rendering, Glass, Lujac Desautel is back with a new, more svelte yacht design: Salt.
Salt takes the “floating box” of Glass and stretches it longways, forming a much more traditional yacht shape, as DesignBoom.com notes. Its design takes cues from three very different historical sources: the glass cabin was inspired by Phillip Johnson’s Glass House, the sails were inspired by 17th century Japanese Red Seal ships, and the Water Step Well of New Delhi, India inspired the hull.
Apart from the contemporary design, the Salt also has another distinguishing feature: flexibility.
The yacht was designed to make the “connection to the sea is tangible,” according to press materials. To that end, the sides of the boat fold down to become steps down to the water, its cubed glass cabin opens to become a open and airy space, and a rear hatch lowers down to the sea for a beach club-like experience.
Inside, many of the luxuries you’d expect in a yacht are accounted for, including three dining rooms and five cabins nestled in the hull.
Check out more renderings of the Salt below.
