The Dark Side Of Salt Farming On South Korea's Controversial 'Slave Islands'

Salt is farmed in huge quantities on remote islands in South Korea. These islands are nicknamed “slave islands” by local media because the salt is often harvested by mostly mentally disabled workers who receive little to no pay. State officials say more than 100 workers have gone without pay and 100 more are unaccounted for.

