The Wall Street conference of the year just kicked off -- here's what's in the swag bag

We’re here at the 7th annual SALT Conference in Las Vegas, the must-attend hedge fund conference of the year hosted by SkyBridge Capital and Anthony Scaramucci.

More than 2,000 hedge fund managers and investors have made the pilgrimage for three days of killer talks with fund managers, economists, and politicians as well as some steak dinners with even more discussions about the economy and the 2016 election.

This year’s lineup is stacked and it includes big names like John Paulson, Daniel Loeb, Ben Bernanke, Richard Branson, Jim Chanos, Kyle Bass, and many more. We’re covering the event live, so be sure to check back with all the latest from the conference.

SALT is also one of those highly-anticipated events where folks come back year and year. One Wall Streeter explained that it’s an event where for the most part people matter, meaning the networking opportunities are incredible.

“It’s not like other conferences where you meet just another ding-dong advisor,” he explained. “As an aggregate, people here matter.”

This morning, we received the SALT swag bag. It includes a certificate for 10% off at the Hunt & Fish Club (Wall Street’s new favourite hot-spot in NYC), sunglasses, a SkyBridge Capital hat, some anti-bacterial spray from NetJets, and some collar stays which we just gave away to a delegate who lost one of his.

“Oh thank goodness,” he said.

It’s emptied below:

