The Biggest Hedge Fund Conference Of The Year Just Kicked Off In Vegas -- Here's What's In The Swag Bag

SALT Las Vegas is the biggest, baddest hedge fund blowout of the year. Thrown by Anthony Scaramucci’s fund of funds Skybridge Capital, it attracts some of the biggest names on Wall Street.

This year alone Kynikos Associates’ Jim Chanos, Home Depot founder Ken Langone, Magic Johnson, General David Patreus, actor Kevin Spacey and more will all share the stage at the Bellagio. Some of it will be on the record, some of it will be off the record. Here’s the full agenda.

Whatever we can share, we’ll share it here. And, of course, we’ll be sending you snapshots of what the attendees are doing… wearing… drinking.

But first off, check out the swag bag. This thing is key. Aside from your run-of-the-mill mints, chapstick, notepad, baseball hat etc., there are two massive directories of everyone at the conference and their companies.

It’s a journalist’s dream. It’s all emptied out below.

