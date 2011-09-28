With The Country In 'Dire Straits,' This Guy Is Relaunching Salon.com To Foment An 'Arab Spring' In America

“American Spring.”



The former CEO of Salon.com is returning to the brand he left six years ago and remaking the site, Politico reports.

He is taking some inspiration from the Arab Spring.

Talbot tells Keach Hagey:

“The country is in dire straits. I think we need a media that’s more aggressive about saying that the political system is failing to address the needs of the American people – both Republican and Democratic parties. There is profound disappointment among progressives with the Obama administration, and the alternatives are terrifying to progressives and liberals. So we are trying to initiate a national conversation about where the hell we go at this point.”

The plans call for a relaunch of the site, additional staffers including Irin Carmon, and media partners such as Alternet and GlobalPost.

There is also a freemium model called “Salon Core.”

Membership costs $45 per year and includes a subscription to Rolling Stone and Food and Wine. Some are comparing the new Salon to NPR, a publication for the public good funded by its loving audience.

We’ll soon see if the spirit of “moral, spiritual and cultural renewal” can turn green.

