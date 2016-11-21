Salmat shares are on a tear

Marianna Massey/Getty Images for Big W

Shares in Salmat surged after the troubled marketing services group gave an upbeat report on sales.

A short time ago, the shares were up 18% to $0.55.

The company, which started life in the 1970s as a catalogue distribution business, also says restructuring is now largely complete and will not form part of ongoing expenses. More than 600 job have been cut.

The focus has shifted from simplifying the business and cutting some products to growing profitable revenue.

“It’s been an intense and challenging process at times, but the benefits are already evident and we now intend to build on this and accelerate our progress,” CEO Craig Dower told Salmat’s AGM.

“Our focus now is on sales. We have brought in new sales leadership during the year and filled a number of capability gaps.”

Salmat posted an $8 million loss for the year to June on revenue of $450.8 million. However, underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was up $6.3 million to $19.6 million.

