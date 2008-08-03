Salman Rushdie Issues Own Fatwa: Sues Over Tell-All Book By Former Bodyguard

No stranger to being the subject of vendettas himself, Salman Rushdie has now taken action against someone else, threatening to sue the publisher of a book by one of his former bodyguards. The book claims Rushdie was cheap, arrogant, and mean. His lawyer wants the publisher to remove the offensive portions of the book, which was slated to be released next week.



AP: Author Salman Rushdie is threatening to sue a publisher over a book by a former bodyguard that he says portrays him as cheap, nasty and arrogant and depicts his police guards as drinking on duty…

The book is co-written by Ron Evans, a former Metropolitan Police officer who was one of the team guarding Rushdie while he was under an Iranian-backed death threat for his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses.”

The Guardian newspaper reported Saturday that the book claims Rushdie billed the police force for officers’ overnight stays at his house; that guards nicknamed him “Scruffy”; and that at one point they locked him in a cupboard while they went to the pub.

Rushdie told The Guardian that the book portrayed him as “mean, nasty, tight-fisted, arrogant and extremely unpleasant.”

“In my humble opinion, I am none of those things.”…

Perhaps if Rushdie ever writes that biography about his life under the 1989 fatwa, we’ll find out the story behind this cupboard-locking incident.

