Pepsi's Global Marketing Chief Is Out After $1 Billion In Lost Sales

PepsiCo’s global chief marketing officer, Salman Amin, has left the company to become COO at S.C. Johnson, Ad Age reports.Amin will be the 29th senior brand manager to leave Pepsico since 2008.



The company, after a years-long list of setbacks, is trying to turn itself around—spending up to $600 million more on marketing and ads — but the company’s management suite, under CEO Indra Nooyi, suffers from near-constant musical chairs.

A successor to Amin has not been named.

Pepsi’s Americas Beverage unit, which sells the iconic soda, saw a 10 per cent operating profit decline to $2.9 billion in 2012, on a 4.5 per cent dollar sales decline to $21.4 billion. That’s $1 billion less in sales from 2011, the company reported in its 10-K. The reduction was due in part to a discontinued Mexican business but it included sales declines in North America and in its flagship soda business. (The company, which also has various food divisions, reported an overall sales decline of 1.5 per cent to $65.5 billion in 2012.)

Amin had been with the company 18 years, Ad Age noted, but got the top job just last May.

Here’s our updated list of execs who recently parachuted out of Pepsi.

2008 Chris Kempczinski, vp/marketing. Went to Kraft Foods as svp of the U.S. Grocery Division.

Russell Weiner, vp/cola marketing. Became chief marketing officer at Domino's Pizza.

Cie Nicholson, svp/chief marketing officer. Is now evp/chief marketing officer Equinox. 2009 Mike White, CEO of PepsiCo International (retired)

Rick Gomez vp/marketing for waters, enhanced waters and juices. He went to a top marketing position at Coors.

Jeff Urban, svp/sports marketing at Gatorade. Now a partner at Kids Sports Entertainment.

Todd Magazine, president of Gatorade. Now President N. America/consumer healthcare at Pfizer.

Jim McGinnis, vp/marketing for Tropicana. Now vp/marketing at Intuit.

Dave Burwick, svp/chief marketing officer, PepsiCo North America Beverages. Now president, North America at Weight Watchers. 2010 John Galloway, vp/marketing Gatorade.

Ralph Santana, North America vp/colas. He went to become Samsung's chief marketing officer.

Tom Silk, VP Hydration. He went to KB Homes as svp/marketing.

Danielle Vona, vp/marketing for the Propel water brand. She went to become chief marketing officer at Sonic Drive-in.

Richard Burjaw, general manager of the Starbucks/PepsiCo partnership. Now a speaker and guest lecturer in Toronto.

Mark Schiller, senior vice president Frito Lay New Ventures. Now an evp at Pinnacle Foods and president of Duncan Hines. 2011 Eric Foss, CEO of Pepsi Beverages Company, retired.

Jill Beraud, SVP CMO - Beverages. She went to Starbucks/Lipton Joint Ventures as president and chief marketing officer.

Lauren Hobart, svp/chief marketing officer for carbonated brands. She went to Dick's Sporting Goods as svp/chief marketing officer.

Jeff Dubeil, vp/sports marketing.

Andy Horrow, chief marketing officer for Tropicana. Went to become the CMO for Mike's Hard Lemonade.

Kirsten Lynch, CMO of Quaker foods. Now the CMO of Vail Resorts. 2012 Sarah Robb O'Hagan, president-Gatorade and president-Global Sports Nutrition Group. Left to become president of Equinox.

Massimo d'Amore, CEO global beverages, retired.

Jaya Kumar, president/Global Nutrition Group.

Julie Hamp SVP, Chief Communications Officer, PEP

Van Sapp, svp/sales, Pepsi Beverage Company

Bonin Bough, Director of Social Media, PEP

We hear one other senior brand management executive has left this year but we were unable to confirm his name and title at the time of publication. 2013 Salman Amin leaves as global CMO to become COO at S.C. Johnson. Now check out the back story ... How Pepsi Went From Coke's Greatest Rival To An Also-Ran In The Cola Wars >

