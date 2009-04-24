Salma Hayek's E-Mail Account Hacked, Boring

Hackers have forced their way into Salma Hayek’s Apple/Mobile Me email, using a simple technique — knowing her birthday and guessing her security word to reset her password — and have published screenshots all over the Web.
Nothing too juicy. We see that she downloads free iPhone apps — including Urbanspoon, Shazam, Pandora, i.TV, Dictionaire, Say Who Dialer, and Free Translator — and recently accepted an American Express “Rewards Plus” Gold Card.
