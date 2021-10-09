70 photos that show how Salma Hayek’s style has evolved

Hayek wore a white spaghetti-strap dress to Frank Sinatra’s 80th birthday celebration in November 1995.
Kate Moss, Johnny Depp, Christian Slater, Kate Moss, and Little Richard were also among the attendees at the event, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.
The actress wore a black sweater and dark suit to the LA premiere of “The Birdcage” in March 1996.
Hayek told Vogue India that she wore suits early in her career because designers refused to dress an unknown actress.
“I’m Mexican. I’m also very short, which doesn’t help with the weight and doesn’t help with the design,” she told the publication. “But you know, I was ingenious. I took chances. I met someone at Hugo Boss, who was the only connection I had, so I wore man suits for a while.
She opted for a black dress, strappy heels, red clutch, and high ponytail at the 1996 MTV Movie Awards.
The awards show was held on June 8, 1996 at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Hayek and her “Desperado” costar, Antonio Banderas, were nominated for best kiss.
Hayek looked regal with a tiara and floor-length, shimmering Armani gown at the 1997 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
Hayek told Vogue it was the first time she attended the Academy Awards, where she also presented.
Hayek recalled that “everybody” tried to discourage her from wearing a tiara because they thought it was “ridiculous” and would come off “pretentious.”
“Everybody started wearing a tiara after that and I never got credit for that trend,” she added.
She wore a dress by Hervé Leger and accessorized with a blue beaded bag at the Hollywood premiere of “Lethal Weapon 4” on July 7, 1998.
The red carpet took place at the Chinese Theatre.
Hayek wore a lilac dress with a floral print at the LA premiere of the film “Ever After” in July 1998.
She accessorized with a large hat of a similar color.
Hayek chose a yellow dress with gold details at the premiere of her 1998 film “54.”
Hayek starred alongside Ryan Phillippe, Neve Campbell, and Mike Meyers in the movie.
The actress got creative to make herself stand out at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards in September 1998.
“I had on a very simple black dress and I knew all the other girls were going to have fabulous dresses, beautiful jewelry,” she told Vogue India. “And can I tell you something? Instead of giving me a complex and saying that I don’t have the best dress or they don’t know who I am, I was like, ‘I am fabulous.’ I painted some butterfly tattoos on myself and I felt happy about myself.”
She wore a matching crop top and skirt to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.
Hayek and actor Hugh Grant presented the award for best comedic performance at the show.
Hayek mixed and matched for her appearance at the American Cinematheque Award in October 1999.
The actress said that she found the crop top and skirt separately and put them together.
“When you’re young, you can get away with a lot,” Hayek told Vogue.
The star also said that she “struggled” to get clothes early in her career and “couldn’t afford it on my own.”
Hayek wore a floor-length, halter-style lavender gown at the 2000 Academy Awards.
The event was held on March, 26, 2000 at the Shrine Auditorium in LA.
She wore a sheer top and black pants at the 2000 My VH1 Music Awards on November 30, 2000.
Stars like Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, and Ellen DeGeneres also attended the event.
At the LA premiere of “Collateral Damage” in February 2002, Hayek stepped out in a white suit and tan hat.
The action movie starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.
She wore a sheer, flowing dress at the 2002 Venice Film Festival.
Hayek was in attendance for the premiere of her film “Frida” on August 29, 2002.
She wore a red gown designed by Narcisco Rodriguez to the 2003 Golden Globes.
Hayek was nominated for best performance by an actress in a drama motion picture for her performance as painter Frida Kahlo in “Frida.”
She told Vogue that Rodriguez encouraged her to “go simple and pick a color that represented a little bit of my spirit.”
She opted for a simple, elegant dress for the Madrid premiere of “Frida.”
The premiere took place at Callao Cinema in Madrid, Spain on February 7, 2003.
The actress wore a brown dress with balloon sleeves and a belt to the 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Hayek was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her performance in “Frida.”
Hayek’s Carolina Herrera dress that she wore to the 2003 Oscars was actually a last-minute loan from actress Renée Zellweger.
While presenting Zellweger with an award in early 2020, Hayek revealed that the “Bridget Jones” star swooped in to help her with a fashion emergency years prior.
“The night before when my big butt exploded the seams of my Oscar dress and I had no dress for the Oscars, she ended up giving me one of her dresses,” Hayek said, per Entertainment Weekly.
She wore an asymmetrical floral blouse and white pants for the premiere of “The Maldonado Miracle” on October 2, 2003.
The Showtime film marked Hayek’s directorial debut. She also produced it and earned a Daytime Emmy for outstanding directing in a children/youth/family special.
At the New York premiere of “After the Sunset” on November 9, 2004, Hayek wore an ombre dress.
Hayek starred alongside Pierce Brosnan, Woody Harrelson, and Naomie Harris in the action film.
Hayek wore a mermaid-style navy and black dress while presenting at the 2005 Oscars.
Hayek presented at the awards show with her longtime friend, Penélope Cruz.
She wore a dark-green, mermaid-style dress to the 2005 Cannes Film Festival.
She was in attendance at the red carpet premiere of “Last Days” at Palais Du Festival in Cannes, France on May 13, 2005.
Salma Hayek wore a black, floor-length lace dress to the 2005 Latin Grammy Awards.
Hayek presented the award for album of the year, which went to Ivan Lins for “Cantando Histórias.”
She looked elegant in a blue Atelier Versace gown at the 78th Academy Awards.
The awards show took place on March 5, 2006 and Hayek served as a presenter.
Hayek wore a flowing white gown to the 2007 Golden Globes.
The actress appeared on stage at the awards show as a presenter.
Salma Hayek chose a green gown with floral accents for the Cannes Film Festival in May 2008.
She attended the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in Cannes, France.
At the 2009 Golden Globes, the star wore a Bottega Veneta dress.
The awards show took place on January 11, 2009, in Beverly Hills, California.
She wore a black dress, sheer black tights, and black heels to the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.