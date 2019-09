Salma Hayek is in talks to join Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin James in the group’s currently untitled 2010 Sony film that’s being described as a comedic Big Chill. Hayek is reportedly being considered to play Sandler’s wife.



