7 things you probably didn’t know about Salma Hayek

- Salma Hayek has been in the spotlight for years, but there are things fans might not know about her.
- Before becoming an actress, Hayek’s childhood dream was to become a gymnast.
- Here are six more fun facts about the “Eternals” star.
The actress said that at 9 years old, she “begged” her dad to take her to a gym in Mexico City for the summer.
“I was there two months and I was so focused and so good,” she said. “At that age, I got drafted for the Olympic team. However, that would mean that I would have to be in a boarding school, six hours a day of gymnastics and they do the studies. And I would have to be away from my family because it’s in Mexico City, and my father said no.”
“My Olympic dream died there,” Hayek added.
In a 2014 interview with The Wrap, the “Eternals” star elaborated on some of the pranks she’d play on the other students. Hayek said that the American girls would wake up early in the morning to put makeup on and curl their hair, meanwhile she “wanted to sleep until the last minute.”
One day, Hayek decided to set the clocks back an hour earlier to mess with the other students.
“I laughed for about two hours,” she said, adding that she got detention and “got creative” there too.
“I had on a very simple black dress and I knew all the other girls were going to have fabulous dresses, beautiful jewelry,” she said. “And can I tell you something? Instead of giving me a complex and saying that I don’t have the best dress or they don’t know who I am, I was like, ‘I am fabulous.’ I painted some butterfly tattoos on myself and I felt happy about myself.”
“Creativity is everything,” she told InStyle in 2021.
In addition to Kering, the actress has several pets, including, dogs, horses, alpacas, bunnies, and chickens. Hayek has an animal sanctuary and most of her pets are rescues, some of which she found homeless on the streets.
“I love animals, all kinds of animals,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2021.
“While she was breastfeeding, it was boring,” the actress said. “So, I started doing Sudoku, and I think I’m really good. I can do it sometimes in four minutes. The machine tells me I’m good at Sudoku, that’s how I found out.”