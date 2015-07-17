Here's why Salma Hayek's billionaire husband made her go back to work after having a baby

Salma Hayek has been married to her husband, billionaire François-Henri Pinault (the CEO and chairman of fashion conglomerate Kering), for nearly seven years, but the actress still gushes about him.

“I wish I knew [when I was younger] that I was going to fall crazy in love with the perfect man,” Hayek recently told Allure magazine. “I was so worried, and I dated some people I shouldn’t have dated…

“You get desperate, and you start seeing wonderful things in the wrong guys. I wish I could say to myself, ‘Hey, chill out. You’re going to get a great husband that’s going to adore you.’ I would have saved myself a lot of personal drama.”

Francois Durand/Getty Images Salma Hayek with husband Francois-Henri Pinault and daughter Valentina in 2012.

Today, the happy couple are proud parents to their eight-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, but Hayek admits that having a child changed her professional ambition.

“I said, ‘I don’t think I want to work anymore,'” says the Oscar-nominated actress, who gave birth when she was 41-years-old. “And it was François who said, ‘Oh, no, you’re going back to work.’ And I said, ‘I don’t want to.’

“Well, you have to. We’re not putting up with some lazy girl in the house. That’s not who I married.”

And then he said something so beautiful,” she goes on.

“‘I don’t want to be deprived of your work. I want to watch it, too. And the world has not seen the best of you yet. So you cannot stop until some of that is put out.’ So he sort of really pushed me, like, ‘Get up on your feet and get out there.’ And he was right.”

Since then, Hayek went back to work but tells Allure, “I’ve never been apart from my daughter for more than two weeks. And same with François. We don’t separate for long periods of time. Never.”

Since the birth of her daughter in 2007, Hayek has appeared in 15 TV and film projects, and has three more lined up through 2016. She is currently promoting “The Prophet,” an animated film she is producing and voicing a character in based on Lebanese poet Kahlil Gibran’s book.

Last weekend, Hayek accompanied Pinault to Sun Valley for Allen & Co.’s 33rd annual week-long conference, aka summer camp for billionaires.

In May, the two attended the Cannes Film Festival.

They can often be found sitting front row at fashion shows.

… or hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

