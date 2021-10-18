Salma Hayek says ‘Eternals’ costar Angelina Jolie became her ‘soul sister’

Salma Hayek as Ajak and Angelina Jolie as Thena in ‘Eternals.’ Marvel/Disney

Salma Hayek told Elle that “Eternals” costar Angelina Jolie is her “soul sister.”

“I felt like I’d known her for my entire life,” Hayek said.

Hayek and Jolie play immortals named Ajak and Thena in Marvel’s upcoming movie “Eternals.”

Salma Hayek opened up about forming a bond with “Eternals” costar Angelina Jolie.

“I discovered a soul sister who is similar to me in so many ways,” Hayek said in a new interview for Elle with costars Jolie, Lauren Ridloff, and Gemma Chan. “I felt like I’d known her for my entire life. I got to know her a little better than everyone else, and it’s very precious to me.”

“Eternals,” directed by Chloé Zhao and set for release on November 5, marks the Marvel debuts of Hayek and Jolie. The two actors have never portrayed superhero characters or shared the screen together, until now.

Hayek stars as Ajak, the leader and motherly figure of the immortals with the ability to communicate with Celestials. Jolie plays Thena, a skilled warrior who can conjure weapons from her hands.

The superhero group is described as a “dysfunctional family unit,” comprised of immortals with varying races, abilities, and cultures. The familial aspect of the film is what intrigued Jolie, the actress previously told Entertainment Weekly.

“I just wanted to be a part of this family,” she said. “I have a slightly unconventional family myself, so it felt familiar.”

Jolie elaborated on her sisterhood with Hayek and her other female costars of “Eternals” during her Elle interview, saying: “A lot of times as an actress, you’re that individual strong woman, or you have one sister; you don’t often have this family where you really get to know women and see all the different strengths.”

She added: “Gemma’s grace and elegance and the way she walks through the world. Salma’s motherhood and power, and Lauren’s connection and intelligence. Everybody came as themselves.”

From left: Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, and Kumail Nanjiani in ‘Eternals.’ Marvel/Disney

Jolie and Hayek’s friendship goes beyond their on-set interactions, too.

For Hayek’s 55th birthday celebration in early September, Jolie was one of the guests in attendance and participated in a Mexican tradition known as “la mordida.”

A video posted by Hayek on Instagram showed Jolie reluctantly pushing her face into a birthday cake as part of the tradition.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Friday, Hayek explained that there was initially not supposed to be a birthday party because she had to work “all day.” But 25 people showed up anyway because they thought Hayek would be lonely since she wouldn’t be spending the birthday with her family.

“Everybody felt sorry for my loneliness so they just showed up at my house,” Hayek said, explaining that her agent brought a cake for the impromptu celebration.

Hayek said that Jolie was not familiar with the Mexican birthday tradition and unsure about joining in, but she quickly “got over it.”