16 Years In The Life Of Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek is a modern-day bombshell.
Probably because we’re often distracted by her beauty, we can’t even remember when and how Hayek entered our pop culture consciousness.
So let’s take a trip back with the star, skincare mogul and mum.
2007: Hayek marries Francois-Henri Pinault, the head of PPR. Their daughter, Valentina, is born in September. (Though Pinault was recently named in a paternity case, the couple remains together.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.