This 2015 video of Jeff Sessions questioning Sally Yates at her confirmation hearing foreshadows her firing

Screenshot via C-SPAN Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama questions former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates at her confirmation hearing in 2015.

A video of former Deputy US Attorney General Sally Yates’s 2015 confirmation hearing foreshadows the exact series of events that led to her firing by President Donald Trump on Monday.

The video resurfaced after Yates was dismissed for telling Justice Department employees she was not convinced Trump’s executive order targeting immigrants and refugees was lawful.

During Yates’s 2015 confirmation hearing, Jeff Sessions, the Alabama senator that Trump would later nominate as his attorney general, asked Yates “Do you think the attorney general has a responsibility to say no to the president if he asks for something that’s improper?”

Yates, who was nominated by former President Barack Obama, said: “Senator, I believe that the attorney general or the deputy attorney general has an obligation to follow the law and the Constitution, and to give their independent legal advice to the president.”

Trump fired Yates after she defied him on his immigration order Monday. He called her objections a “betrayal.” Sessions has been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters. Observers have questioned whether he would remain neutral if confirmed as attorney general

Watch the moment via C-SPAN below:

