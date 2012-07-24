How Sally Ride Beat Out 8,000 Applicants To Become The First American Woman In Space

Photo: NASA

Sally Ride broke several barriers when she blasted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida aboard the shuttle Challenger on June 18, 1983. At age 32, Ride became the first American woman to journey into space. The historic flight changed the face of America’s space program forever.The trailblazing astronaut died Monday, after a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer, according her foundation website, Sally Ride Science. She was 61.



“Sally was a national hero and a powerful role model,” President Obama said in a statement. “Sally’s life showed us that there are no limits to what we can achieve and I have no doubt that her legacy will endure for years to come. “

