An artist creates drawings that perfectly capture what women really do when no one is watching

Talia Lakritz
Nixon 2Sally Nixon

It’s in the details: the crumbs dusting an old t-shirt, or the crook of an elbow leaned against a messy counter.

The women in Sally Nixon’s drawings are just going about their business, but Nixon’s quaint, down-to-earth style turns the mundane nature of their activities into extraordinary portraits that women everywhere can see themselves in.

Sally Nixon

“I just draw what I consider very mundane moments of everyday life and try to make them beautiful,” Nixon wrote in an email to INSIDER. “I prefer drawing women because I am a woman so I have plenty of reference material. I’m not really sure what motivated me to draw these women. It all sort of happened naturally as I began being inspired by moments in my own life.”

Sally Nixon

Inspiration can, and does, strike at any moment.

“I came up with the girl brushing her teeth in the shower while I myself was brushing my teeth in the shower,” she said.

Other moments Nixon highlights include daily routines, such as cooking dinner, and leisurely moments like curling up on a couch with a friend or reaching into a bag of chips. Both food and female friendship are common themes throughout her work – another way that Nixon’s experiences inform her art.

NixonSally Nixon

“Like a lot of girls, I don’t remember a time in my life when I wasn’t conscious of my weight and how I looked,” she said. “But I also loved food. A lot. So I guess drawing it was another way for me to enjoy it. Now, the addition of food adds a layer of detail and helps tell a story about the women I draw.”

NixonSally Nixon

Sometimes Nixon’s characters are alone. Other times, they’re in the company of other female friends. In both instances, they’re clearly comfortable and relaxed. “[Female friendships are] a big part of my life and most women’s lives, so it seemed only natural to depict them in my drawings,” she said.

NixonSally Nixon

In a world when images of women are often manipulated to appear flawless, Nixon’s drawings offer a refreshing alternative.

“I’m still a little shocked at the response my drawings have gotten because it shouldn’t be a novel or newsworthy message that women are real people,” she said. “I mean, duh.”

NOW WATCH: A travelling artist paints designs into delightful dripping rainbows

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.