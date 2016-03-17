Sally Field nailed the failure of the Spider-Man reboot movies in one brutal sentence

Spider-Man has been back in the news of late as the superhero recently had a surprise appearance in the latest “Captain America: Civil War” trailer.

But thanks to Sally Field’s recent appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” the internet has another reason to talk about the web-slinging comic’s movie adaptations. The Oscar winner spoke candidly about playing Aunt May in the 2012 reboot “The Amazing Spider-Man” and its sequel, which both starred Andrew Garfield in the lead.

“It’s not my kind of movie,” Sally told Stern, pointing out that she had promised her friend Laura Ziskin, a producer on the first Garfield film, she would do it. Ziskin died in 2011.

“We knew it would be her last film,” Field said.

Many critics felt that an actress of Field’s stature was vastly underutilized in the two films. And Field knew it, too.

“It’s really hard to find a three-dimensional character in it,” she told Stern.

And then she delivered a put-down for the ages: “You can’t put 10 pounds of s— in a 5-pound bag.”

Though the Garfield era of “Spider-Man” made a lot of money at the box office, it wasn’t as strong domestically or on its opening weekends as Tobey Maguire’s in the early 2000s. And it didn’t receive the same love from fans.

Now the weight of the franchise is on new Spidey Tom Holland, whom we’ll see in his tights in the untitled Spider-Man reboot coming out in 2017. Plus, we’re assuming, a cameo in “Civil War” when it opens on May 6.

Listen to what else Field told Stern about her “Spider-Man” experience:

