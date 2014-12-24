Sallie Krawcheck Remembers Her Twenties Being 'A Lost Journey' -- Until One Amazing Day Changed Everything

Sallie Krawcheck became a big deal while still in her 30s. She was a star analyst who became CEO of independent research firm Sanford Bernstein. Before long, she was CFO of Citigroup. And later, she became a top executive at Bank of America.

It wasn’t always so. After a series of starts and stops personally and professionally in her twenties, one day she finally realised what she wanted to do with her life. “It was almost a bolt,” she says.

Now Chair of Ellevate Network, she describes what happened.

Produced by Devan Joseph and Alana Kakoyiannis.

