She’s new to twitter, but we had to put former Merrill/BofA wealth management boss Sallie Krawcheck on our list of best twitterers in finance.



Tweets like this explain why.

Insult 2 injury @linkedin “Jobs u may b interested in” keeps suggesting I apply to be a Merrill trainee–seriously — Sallie Krawcheck (@SallieKrawcheck) April 18, 2012

