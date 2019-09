Sallie Krawcheck was recently named one of the “100 most creative people” by Fast Company. She’s a former analyst and senior banking executive who now oversees the Ellevate network — formerly 85 Broads. Ellevate is a 34,000-strong global professional woman’s network.



