Sallie Krawcheck: Banks Weren't Fully Aware Of Risks They Were Taking Going Into The Downturn

Going into the financial crisis, banks weren’t fully aware of the risks they were taking, Sallie Krawcheck tells our very own Henry Blodget.



Krawcheck, who held senior positions at Citigroup and Bank of America during the time of the financial downturn, recounts a story of when an investor came into Citi and rolled his eyes at the company for not taking enough risk in an environment that rewarded risk.

Watch Krawcheck talk about her experience at the top of the banking industry during the time of the collapse below:

Produced by Business Insider Video

