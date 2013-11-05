Sallie Krawcheck Answers The Age-Old Question -- To MBA, Or Not To MBA?

Sallie Krawcheck needs little introduction. Since the end of her run as one of the most powerful women on Wall Street, she’s dedicated her time to teaching others about how to navigate in an eat-what-you-kill industry based on her experience.

It helps that she’s also heading up the women’s network, 85 Broads.

In an interview with finance career site OneWire, the former head of Bank of America/Merrill Lynch’s Global Wealth walks through the decisions she made in her career from beginning to end — what helped and what hurt. And she gets to one of the most important questions on any young Wall Streeter’s mind — to MBA, or not to MBA:

“I loved getting my MBA and I did it for a couple of reasons. One of which was that I felt like I needed the time to mature as a business person…the idea of going to business school and sort of practicing different skills different businesses, to take some marketing and management classes, to sort of step outside of what I was doing and sort of try on different careers.”

Trying on those different careers ultimately helped Krawcheck, because as she also points out in the video, as a young person you really never know where you’re going to end up.

“I’d tell young people that it’s all about resilience. Your career is not going to go the way you planned. It is impossible at the age of 23 to pick the right industry, the right company, and you can visualise what you’re going to be doing in your 40s, 50s, and 60s but chances are that it’s going to be something quite different. So remain open to opportunities and change. Nothing beats hard work in getting there; there aren’t many short cuts at all.”

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to the Open Door series to see other great executive interviews.

