Sallie Krawcheck Talks About How Men And Women On Wall Street Throw Temper Tantrums

Sallie Krawcheck, the former president of global wealth and investment management at Bank of America Merrill Lynch who was ousted last September, is being featured in next month’s issue of women’s magazine Marie Claire.Her responses in the Q&A are definitely worth reading.



We especially liked her insight about temper tantrums coming from financial professionals when she was asked what women should wear to work.

From Marie Claire (emphasis ours).

What should a woman working on Wall Street wear?

You’re kidding me! I’ve never been asked that question before. Let me put it this way: I’ve thought a lot about the issue of stereotypes, particularly on Wall Street. I can’t count the number of times I have seen men slam something on a table, even throw something. You sort of do a mental eye roll and move on. I can count on one hand — on one finger — the number of tantrums I’ve seen a woman have. As she was having it, I remember thinking to myself, Bitch. So if I’m having that view, it’s hard to imagine that someone else isn’t having the same view. Women need to operate in narrower emotional channels than men. But it doesn’t mean you need to be an emotional soldier. Now to your question, what does one wear? Look to what your boss is wearing. If he or she dresses conservatively, do the same.

Wonder what she’s really thinking when the guys are throwing a tantrum.

