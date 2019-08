Wall Street veteran and former Citigroup CFO Sallie Krawcheck, who is currently the CEO and cofounder of Ellevest, explains how to invest in this volatile market after Trump’s presidential victory.

Editor’s Note: This interview was originally conducted in November.

