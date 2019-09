Sallie Krawcheck rose to be one of the most powerful women on Wall Street, a star analyst turned senior executive at Sanford Bernstein, Citigroup and Bank of America.

Now Chair of Ellevate Network, she reveals key takeaways from decisions she has made over her career.

Produced by Devan Joseph and Alana Kakoyiannis.

