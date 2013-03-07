Sallie Krawcheck Explains The Most Important Relationship For A Woman's Success In The Workplace

Bloomberg TV screencap



Last week, we laid out the most important advice anyone ever gave us. It also got me thinking about the most important thing anybody ever said to me.

It was my dad. I was in fifth grade and had just gotten my first pair of glasses; they were Coke-bottle thick and tinted yellow (hey, it was the ’70s). I had fought getting them, moving to the first row in class to better see the blackboard and making my sister take the eye exam before me, so I could try to memorize the letters.

I remember my father asking me why I was upset. After I told him that I wanted to be pretty, I remember his response even better: “Sallie, you are pretty. And look at Gloria Steinem. She wears glasses, she’s a knock-out, and she’s changing the world.”

Here’s what I took away:

My father gave me his approval, in a way I could understand.

He thought a woman could make a difference. (Worth noting, in the ’70s, in South Carolina.)

This woman who was changing the world, and shaking things up, had his approval.

In doing this, he pointed me toward a role model.

Here’s the important point. There is research showing that the most important relationship in determining a woman’s success is the workplace is the one with her father.

Over to you, Dad’s…….

