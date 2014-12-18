Sallie Krawcheck's Advice For Wall Street Analysts

A 2002 Fortune magazine story, featuring Sallie Krawcheck on the cover, began like this:

“How do you know when management is lying?” asks Sallie Krawcheck, the chairman and CEO of research boutique Sanford C. Bernstein. Sitting in her clutter-free corner office, the 37-year-old Krawcheck waits for the perfect punch-line pause. Then, with the slightest of smirks, she leans forward to answer the question: “Their lips are moving.”

Sallie Krawcheck, dubbed “the last honest analyst” in the wake of that piece, was known for speaking the truth. That reputation helped catapult her to top leadership positions at Citigroup and Bank of America, tenures that were not without tumult. Today, she is Chair of Ellevate Network.

Here, with the benefit of all of those experiences, she offers her advice to today’s young analysts.

