REPORT: Sallie Krawcheck Is In The Running To Be The Next SEC Chair

Photo: Business Insider

Mary Schapiro will step down as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 14, 2012, according to a release from the regulator.Dealbook’s Susanne Craig and Ben Protess, who first broke the news, report that there’s not a clear successor at this time.



However, according to Dealbook, Sallie Krawcheck, the former head of global wealth management at Merrill Lynch and a former top Citi exec, is seen as a contender for the top spot at the SEC.

Fox Business Network’s senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino also reported earlier this month that Krawcheck was said to be interested in the position. Krawcheck declined to comment on the Fox Business report.

Since leaving Merrill Lynch, Krawcheck told us in a recent interview that she’s spent some of her time advising elected officials in Washington, D.C.

She has also become extremely active in the Twittersphere Tweeting about regulations among other topics. What’s more is she has written extensively on issues such as money market funds, ways to fix the banks and individual investor protections.

Dealbook also reports that senior Treasury Department official Mary Miller is seen as a replacement, too.

SEE ALSO: Sallie Krawcheck Tells Us What She’s Been Doing Since Leaving Merrill Lynch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.