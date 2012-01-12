Sallie Krawcheck: 'My Days At Merrill Lynch Were Like The Tower Of Terror'

Photo: Photoshop by Business Insider

Sallie Krawcheck, the former head of global wealth management at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, sat down with Forbes’ Moira Forbes last month and discussed her greatest leadership challenge.Krawcheck, who was unceremoniously ousted from the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank last September, described her career as one of the “most dramatic” and said she learned every lesson the “hard way.”



“I’d say the toughest leadership challenge that I’ve had the opportunity and frankly the privilege of is leading two large organisation through periods of significant volatility,” Krawcheck said during the interview.

Krawcheck compared her days of serving in executive positions at Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch to the Disney World ride “Tower of Terror.”

“Now you know what my days were like in which you are sitting in a seat feeling just fine and you’re suddenly dropped repeatedly again and again and again in air pockets without a seatbelt and not knowing when the next drop is going to come and having 40,000 people look to you ‘Is it going to be OK?'”

She added that while leading an organisation through turbulent times with imperfect information and no real crystal ball was a major leadership challenge, they were also some of her most interesting leadership and career days.

Watch the full video below.

