So, 'Salir Del Euro' Is Trending On Twitter

Odd.



Salir Del Euro (which means leaving the euro in Spanish) is trending on Twitter worldwide (via @stefdelev).

We’re not really sure what this is all about, but it’s interesting that there seem to be more euro/econ related trending topics lately.

The other day there was a trending topic related to a Paul Krugman post, where he basically predicted the collapse of the euro.

The people are getting restless, perhaps?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.