'Salinger' Filmmakers' Plane Crash Lands At Telluride Film Festival

David McNew/Getty Weinstein Co. staff were aboard plane that skidded on its belly while landing at the Telluride Film Festival.

“Salinger” co-author David Shields, Weinstein Co. publicist Emmy Chang, and eight others

crash-landed at the Telluride Regional AirportSunday — but luckily no one was injured.

“The left landing gear collapsed, and the Beechcraft 1900D turbo-prop skidded on its belly,” the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office told the L.A. Times. “A warning light had indicated there was a problem with the equipment before landing … so emergency crews were alerted and stood by as the plane touched down shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.”

Boulder lawyer Philip Rosmarin, a passenger on the flight, told the Denver Post the pilot did a remarkable job of landing safely.

The National Safety Transportation Board plans to investigate the incident.

The Weinstein Co. is distributing “Salinger,” which was t

he main attraction of the final morning of the 40th Telluride Film Festival.

