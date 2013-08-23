People Seeing Top-Secret J.D. Salinger Documentary Need To Sign Nondisclosure Agreements To Stay Quiet About Film

The Weinstein Company wants to make sure nothing gets out about its upcoming documentary on “Catcher in the Rye” author J.D. Salinger.

TWC has launched a campaign for “Salinger” called Uncover The Mystery But Don’t Spoil The Secrets.”

The film, directed by Shane Salerno, has been in production for more than nine years and is supposed to show a bunch of never-before-seen “footage, photographs, and biographical information” on the reclusive author.

Weinstein wants information on the film to be kept so tight-lipped that the only people seeing the film are being hand selected and are being asked to sign a nondisclosure agreements.

Normally moviegoers and journalists are asked to keep mum about a movie embargoed until a certain date when seeing a new film regardless, but filmgoers aren’t always asked to sign an NDA.

From the press release:

Because of the revelatory and confidential nature of the documentary and book, Salerno, TWC and Simon & Schuster are encouraging audiences and industry insiders who see the film and read the book to remain tight-lipped on the secrets they unveils and give others a chance to experience them for themselves. The film has only been allowed to be screened by a hand selected group of press and insiders, and those seeing it before its official release date are being asked to sign nondisclosure agreements.

This isn’t the first time Weinstein Company’s co-chairman Harvey Weinstein has tried to keep news about one of his company’s future releases secret.

In the press release, Weinstein says he asked those seeing 1993’s “The Crying Game” (a Miramax release) to keep the film’s secret prior to release.

Here’s the entire release:

