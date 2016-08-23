Salim Mehajer says wishing his wife was dead and threatening to rape her parents was 'taken out of context'

A screenshot of Mehajer from his ‘Dream’ motivational video.

A former Sydney councillor who became notorious after his wedding last year closed down an entire street without council permission, has been filmed threatening to rape the parents of his estranged bride.

Police are now investigating Salim Mehajer, the former deputy mayor of the now-abolished Auburn council, about the abusive video, which aired on Channel 9’s A Current Affair last night.

The expletive-laden video shows Mehajer screaming into his phone camera in a message sent to his estranged wife, Aysha, calling her “a f****** slut”.

“I’m going to rape your mum, your mum and your f****** dad,” he threatened if she didn’t call him back in five minutes.

“I hope you die,” he said.

Here’s a sample of Mehajer’s videos, from A Current Affair promo for the story last night.

Mehajer subsequently issued a statement saying the video was taken out of context. He told rival station Channel 7, that it was simply a case of “someone yelling into their phone camera”. It was “not real news” he said, also telling Fairfax Media that “Aysha is a beautiful, warm, amazing individual, whom I believe was betrayed, or set-up by someone who supplied A Current Affair with these out of context videos to make a sensationalised story”.

His wife Aysha, who changed back to her maiden name, Learmonth, has remained quiet since she took an AVO out against Mehajer following an incident in July. News.com.au says that the two have been living apart since then and Learmonth moved into her parent’s house in Wollongong.

Mehajer’s anger appeared to stem from his wife not returning his calls. He also accused her in the tirade of sleeping with a dozen men.

Only a few days ago, Mehajer released a two-and-a-half minute “motivational” video, which features dramatic close-ups of him and his Ferrari. The voice-over implies that he is “an inspiration to millions people out there”.

Despite his marital difficulties, he has continued to post photos with his wife on Instagram, where he has 191,000 followers. The post below appeared just a fortnight ago.

? always smile, even when you think no one is looking at you. A photo posted by Offical ᴱᴺᵀᴿᴱᴾᴿᴱᴺᴱᵁᴿ (@salim.mehajer) on Aug 6, 2016 at 5:25pm PDT

But yesterday he posted this image of a mystery woman, with the comment “You are one of a kind”. Photos of her have also emerged kissing him.

You are one of a kind! ❤️ A photo posted by Offical ᴱᴺᵀᴿᴱᴾᴿᴱᴺᴱᵁᴿ (@salim.mehajer) on Aug 21, 2016 at 4:33pm PDT

A few hours after the 16-minute A Current Affair story aired, Mehajer deactivated his Facebook account.

The media have been camped outside his home for most of the day, seeking comment. His sister recently took tea in a teapot out to them, but so far there has been no further statement from Mehajer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.