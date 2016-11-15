Photo: A Current Affair/ Channel Nine.

Controversial former council politician and businessman Salim Mehajer has been arrested in Ibiza.

It comes after ASIC disqualified him from managing corporations for three years and he left the country.

Footage obtained by Channel Nine shows Mehajer being frisked by police and put in the back of a police car after an incident with a taxi driver.

Its the latest in a string of brushes with the law for the former deputy mayor of Auburn, who split from his wife Aysha April Learmonth earlier this year.

Mehajer was also on the receiving end of a provisional AVO filed on Learmonth’s behalf in July.

NSW Police are also investigating a video of Mehajer screaming obscenities and making threats, allegedly towards Learmonth and her family.

