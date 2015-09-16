Salesforce ran out of hotel rooms, so it rented this cruise ship for its big annual conference -- and it looks amazing

Salesforce’s big annual conference, Dreamforce, has grown so big over the past decade that this year it even ran out of hotel rooms to accommodate all the visitors in downtown San Francisco. Salesforce estimates it will have more than 160,000 registered attendees this year for its four-day event.
To solve this, the $US50 billion cloud software giant found an interesting solution: it rented a cruise ship from Celebrity Infinity to find rooms for over 1,100 guests.
We took a tour of the ship, called Dreamboat, a day before Dreamforce started. It wasn’t the most ideal weather to take photos, but the ship itself looked pretty amazing.
It's right across the street from where it all started: Telegraph Hill, the location of Salesforce's very first apartment-office.
You need one of these wristbands to get on-board. They also ask for your country of residence and government-issued ID number for security reasons.
This place is normally pretty empty but Salesforce turned it into a hotel-like atmosphere. It has a bar, a pool table, a bunch of leather couches, and a DJ booth in the corner.
We were only given access to certain parts of the ship. First, we headed up to the 10th floor where an outdoor pool and bars are located.
People were just getting in, so the boat was pretty empty. But it was clear staying here would be far more fun than at any other regular hotel.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.