Salesforce ran out of hotel rooms, so it rented this cruise ship for its big annual conference -- and it looks amazing

Salesforce’s big annual conference, Dreamforce, has grown so big over the past decade that this year it even ran out of hotel rooms to accommodate all the visitors in downtown San Francisco. Salesforce estimates it will have more than 160,000 registered attendees this year for its four-day event.

To solve this, the $US50 billion cloud software giant found an interesting solution: it rented a cruise ship from Celebrity Infinity to find rooms for over 1,100 guests.

We took a tour of the ship, called Dreamboat, a day before Dreamforce started. It wasn’t the most ideal weather to take photos, but the ship itself looked pretty amazing.

The ship is docked at Pier 27, right along Embarcadero Street in San Francisco. Business Insider/Eugene Kim It's right across the street from where it all started: Telegraph Hill, the location of Salesforce's very first apartment-office. Business Insider/Eugene Kim You need one of these wristbands to get on-board. They also ask for your country of residence and government-issued ID number for security reasons. Business Insider/Eugene Kim Security was almost like the airport. Business Insider/Eugene Kim Once you get past security, you see this registration area. Business Insider/Eugene Kim This place is normally pretty empty but Salesforce turned it into a hotel-like atmosphere. It has a bar, a pool table, a bunch of leather couches, and a DJ booth in the corner. Business Insider/Eugene Kim We're finally getting on board! Business Insider/Eugene Kim Salesforce's cloud logo was everywhere on the ship. Business Insider/Eugene Kim Even on the elevator doors. Business Insider/Eugene Kim You're greeted with a glass of champagne when you first get in. Business Insider/Eugene Kim And a big martini bar. Business Insider/Eugene Kim There's a casino and some shops too, but we're told they're all closed due to regulatory reasons. Business Insider/Eugene Kim The ship is gigantic: it has 12 floors and is equipped with all kinds of amenities. Business Insider/Eugene Kim We were only given access to certain parts of the ship. First, we headed up to the 10th floor where an outdoor pool and bars are located. Business Insider/Eugene Kim Salesforce printed its famous 'No Software' logo in the pool. Business Insider/Eugene Kim Lots of nice seating areas around it. Business Insider/Eugene Kim And a bunch of bars too. Business Insider/Eugene Kim It looks like you're allowed to smoke here too. Business Insider/Eugene Kim Despite the rain, the view was absolutely gorgeous. Business Insider/Eugene Kim Salesforce named this ship Dreamboat. Business Insider/Eugene Kim You can walk up the stairs to the 11th floor. Here you'll find more chairs and tables. Business Insider/Eugene Kim The red line on the floor is a running track. Six laps around the deck is about 1km in distance. Business Insider/Eugene Kim This is one of the indoor restaurants called Qsine. Business Insider/Eugene Kim It's pretty expensive. Business Insider/Eugene Kim There's an arcade downstairs. Business Insider/Eugene Kim A theatre too. Business Insider/Eugene Kim Some of the suites can cost as much $850 per night. YouTube/Popular Cruising Here's what a normal room would look like. Prices can go as low as $250 per night. YouTube/Popular Cruising Salesforce says all rooms are fully booked for Dreamforce. YouTube/Popular Cruising People were just getting in, so the boat was pretty empty. But it was clear staying here would be far more fun than at any other regular hotel. YouTube/Popular Cruising And expect more Dreamboats next year: Salesforce's CEO told USA Today he wants two Dreamboats for next year's event. Business Insider/Eugene Kim

