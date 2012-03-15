Salesforce Is Up And Running With Rypple Only Six Weeks After Buying It

Photo: Associated Press

Marc Benioff is speaking in San Francisco today in a travelling event called Cloudforce. He’ll be talking about his company’s new image: all about social.To that end, the company completed a pretty impressive feat. It already stitched its newly acquired social human resources tool, Rypple, into the Salesforce.com site. This includes integration with Chatter, Salesforce’s answer to Yammer.



Rypple is a tool that makes the employee review process “social” and continual. It links employees to corporate projects and objectives. Think project management software meets SharePoint delivered as a service.

The company announced the acquisition in December and the deal closed six weeks ago, Salesforce’s John Wookey told Business Insider.

Salesforce will charge $5 per user, per month.

