Salesforce.com Spreads Its Chips Across The Table, Now Works With Google's Cloud Too (CRM)

Whose cloud will reign supreme? And if you’re not sure, does it make sense to work with all of them?

That seems to be Marc Benioff’s strategy: today his Salesforce.com (CRM) annouced a deal with Google (GOOG) to connect Force.com applications to the Google App Engine, Google’s cloud computing service. That follows other Salesforce cross-platform deals like two in November to work with Amazon’s (AMZN) cloud, and Facebook.

But as Salesforce becomes more of a thorn in Microsoft’s (MSFT) side, we’re wondering: Will Salesforce ink a deal with Microsoft’s cloud Azure?

Disclosure: Our parent company shares office space and investors with 10gen, a cloud computing startup.

