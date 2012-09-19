Check Out What Salesforce.com Has Done To Downtown San Francisco

Salesforce.com has launched its annual conference and as part of that, it has shut down Howard Street, a major thoroughfare in San Francisco, and turned it into an outdoor music venue lined with AstroTurf.



Traffic is backed up, naturally, but if you can overlook that, the Moscone centre is a pretty happening place right now. Anyone can hang out and listen to the music, but only those with VIP passes (including the press) can enter the concert zone. We went in and snapped a few photos.

Here’s the scene.

Photo: Julie Bort/Business Insider

There are stages for concert bands on both sides of the area. One band was playing Tuesday afternoon …

Photo: Julie Bort/Business Insider

… and another stage was set up and ready to go for the evening.

Photo: Julie Bort/Business Insider

There’s also gourmet food, beer, and lawn games like mini-golf and lifesized chess and checker boards scattered around the streets.

Photo: Julie Bort/Business Insider

This isn’t even the real party. That happens tomorrow. The Red Hot chilli Peppers are playing a few blocks away in San Francisco’s Civic centre, near City Hall.

Stay tuned here for more coverage of Dreamforce including keynotes from CEO Marc Benioff, Richard Branson, and others.

