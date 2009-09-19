Salesforce.com: Not As Big In Government As It Wants You To Think

The U.S. government launched its cloud computing website apps.gov this week.



The site lists government-approved cloud computing applications and software-as-a-service products federal agencies can buy off the site.

Poking around the site, it seems as if Salesforce.com (CRM) is the big winner here. The company lists a slew of products for sale in the business applications category.

Salesforce.com encourages that perception. Daniel Burton, SVP of public policy at Salesforce.com told us half of all cabinet level agencies use Salesforce.com products.

“Numerous agencies that already use Salesforce.com products, and they are happy customers,” says Daniel Burton, SVP of public policy at Salesforce.com. “And in areas like CRM, analytics, asset management, we have a clean sweep.”

But while all that access to the government’s purse sounds like big business for Salesforce.com and its shareholders, it doesn’t amount to much in terms of dollars.

Shawn McCarthy, research director at research firm IDC Government Insights, says Salesforce.com software only makes up “a fraction of 1%” of software that the government purchases.

