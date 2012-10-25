Salesforce.com Just Laid Off A Bunch Of Radian6 Employees

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

Salesforce.com has laid off employees from Radian6 today.Salesforce.com acquired Radian6 for $326 million last year.



Salesforce.com PR confirmed reports circulating on Twitter and the web of the layoffs, telling Business Insider in an emailed statement:

“With the integration of Radian6 and Buddy Media, the Salesforce Marketing Cloud is rebalancing its resources to support its growth, including moving from a hub to a distributed model for certain customer-facing roles, consolidating marketing and dramatically increasing investments in R&D. Fewer than 100 people were impacted globally.”

Salesforce Marketing Cloud is the name for the new business unit created from Salesforce’s recent online-marketing acquisitions.

The news was broken by an article from Knowlton Thomas of TechVibes. Thomas reports that Salesforce targeted Radian6’s marketing and social-community departments and that even vice presidents have gotten the pink slip.

Updated: A source close to the company told us that a good number of the employees that were impacted are in Canada.

