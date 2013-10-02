Salesforce.com Invests In Introhive, A Startup Filled With Former Radian6 And Blackberry Employees

LinkedIn/David Alston Introhive CMO David Alston

Introhive is about to announce a $US5 million seed round in which Salesforce.com is one of the investors.

It’s an interesting vote of confidence for Introhive, which offers a cloud product for so-called “social selling.” This tool is sort of like the “six degrees of separation” game for salespeople. It sifts through social networks to find connections to prospects and customers, instead of cold calling.

The company, founded by former Radian6 CMO David Alston and former Blackberry vp/social media Stewart Walchli, is chock full of ex-Radian6 employees and former Blackberry folks. Salesforce.com acquired Radian6 in 2011.

But it wasn’t the Radian6 connection that brought the company to Salesforce.com’s attention, Introhive CEO Jody Glidden told Business Insider.

Salesforce noticed Introhive after it launched an app for Salesforce.com’s Marketing Cloud in June. Marketing Cloud customers ate it up. In four months, Introhive quadrupled its customers and now two-thirds of all the new customers signing up are also Salesforce’s customers, Glidden said.

Among its big enterprise users are Blackberry (Glidden is a former BlackBerry exec, too), a division of Siemens and a large national accounting firm.

Other investors in the found include Build Ventures, Growthworks Atlantic and Fortify Ventures, known as “The Y Combinator of Washington, DC,” Glidden says.

