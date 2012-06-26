Salesforce.com Hires The Thinkfuse Team And Shuts It Down

Photo: AP

Thinkfuse is the latest startup to happily close its doors after a big guy swooped in with some cash. In this case, it was Salesforce.com doing the buying for undisclosed terms.The Thinkfuse team will head to Salesforce.com and shut down its service on July 25, according to a post from the Thinkfuse founders. It offered a Web service that let team members file status reports to their project manager via e-mail.



Thinkfuse was a Seattle TechStars startup founded by some former employees from Myspace, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. It landed a $500,000 angel round just by showing up to Silicon Valley a week before Y Combinator’s demo day in 2011, reported Michael Arrington on TechCrunch at the time. The next week, 40-some startups seeking seed money would be revealed, so they smartly snagged theirs when the angels were hungry.

There’s been a rash of this way of going out of business lately. Google bought some tech from KikScore and it closed its doors — though Google didn’t acquire the KikScore team. Then Facebook hired the team from Pieceable and it shut its doors.

