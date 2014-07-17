Salesforce.com Will Live Update Its Diversity Metrics In Charts On Its Website

Joining the likes of Google, Yahoo, and Facebook, enterprise tech giant Salesforce.com released diversity stats about its employee makeup on its website.

Unsurprisingly, Salesforce’s numbers look overwhelmingly similar to stats from the other Silicon Valley companies. Its staff is 71% male, with even fewer women working in tech and leadership positions.

In the United States, the company is 67% white. In fact, Salesforce is slightly less diverse than Google, Yahoo, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

According to Salesforce’s website: “As an open and transparent company, we share our gender and ethnicity statistics. These numbers are updated regularly and are available right here.”

There are a few unique aspects to the company’s announcement. Drawing on numbers from last month, the report is much more current than that of Google, which used data that was months old. Salesforce didn’t try to defend its stats, instead opting to promise to update the information in the future.

Salesforce never indicates it plans to improve these stats, which may be concerning. Still, by promising to updating its diversity data on a regular basis, it gives customers the opportunity to hold the company responsible for its hiring practices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.