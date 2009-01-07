Salesforce.com Crashes (CRM)

An embarrassing hiccup for software-as-a-service giant Salesforce.com (CRM): According to numerous blog reports and hundreds of tweets, Salesforce’s site was completely down for about 30 to 40 minutes earlier this afternoon.



What do you when you’re entire business had moved into the cloud, and then the cloud crashes? One twitterer had a bright idea:

