Salesforce.com Buys Heroku For $212 Million

Photo: Associated Press

Salesforce.com has just announced that they’re acquiring Heroku, a cloud platform that powers Ruby on Rails apps, for $212 million. Here’s the press release.Ruby on Rails is a really easy to use programming language/platform that tons of startups use. Heroku, meanwhile, is a cloud platform a la Amazon Web Services which is made especially for hosting Ruby on Rails apps, and is very popular with startups as well.



In fact we would’ve thought a more logical acquirer for Heroku would be Amazon, as the popularity of its cloud platform with startups has been a huge part of its success. But of course Salesforce is all about the cloud so it makes sense for them as well.

