Salesforce said it will help relocate employees and their families who want to leave Texas after a restrictive abortion law took effect

A law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy took effect in Texas last week.

Salesforce said it would help employees relocate if they had concerns about access to reproductive healthcare.

Other companies have spoken out or offered assistance as a result of the law.

Salesforce is offering assistance to its employees after a restrictive abortion law took effect in Texas last week.

In a Friday slack message obtained by CNBC, the cloud computing company said it would assist any employees and their families who are looking to relocate over their state’s reproductive laws.

“These are incredibly personal issues that directly impact many of us – especially women,” the message said, without taking a stance on the law. “We recognize and respect that we all have deeply held and different perspectives. As a company, we stand with all of our women at Salesforce and everywhere.”

“With that being said, if you have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in your state, Salesforce will help relocate you and members of your immediate family,” it continued.

According to its website, Salesforce has offices in many US cities, including one in Dallas.

The Texas law, which was signed in May, went into effect on September 1 after the US Supreme Court declined to block it. The law bans all abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy, and does not allow for exemptions in cases of rape or incest.

It also invites private citizens to enforce the ban by allowing them to sue an abortion provider or anyone who helps someone obtain an abortion. The citizens would then be rewarded for successful lawsuits.

Other companies have spoken out against the law or offered up assistance to people impacted.

Uber and Lyft have both offered to pay the legal fees of drivers who get sued under the law for transporting someone to get an abortion.

The company behind the dating app Bumble said it started a relief fund for women in Texas who are seeking abortions.