Salesforce Wear Will Turn Your Wearable Tech Into A Powerful Business Tool

Enterprise tech juggernaut Salesforce.com is suiting up to turn the wearable tech game business casual.

The San Francisco-based company has launched its Salesforce Wear Developer Pack, a collection of apps that will allow software developers to build wearable apps that work with Salesforce’s systems, according to the company’s website.

For example, a sales productivity app for the Samsung Gear will allow people to check out who they’re meeting with and see basic information about that person.

Salesforce, which made its name through its customer relations management technology for businesses, looks to offer new wearable tech apps for businesses to improve efficiency. Several wearable manufacturers have been working with Salesforce, including Phillips, Samsung, Google, and Pebble, the San Francisco Business Times reports.

While wearable tech is still fighting to gain mainstream acceptance in everyday life, the potential enterprise use of products like Google Glass seems strong. Salesforce Wear could help create apps that make everyday tasks like clocking in, working remotely, or accessing secure areas easier.

