Salesforce Wants You To Scrap Your Web Site And Use This New Service Instead

Photo: Salesforce.com. Used by permission.

If you are sick of having to manage a company website and then dink with Facebook, Salesforce.com has an offer for you.The company today launched a new web hosting tool called Site.com.



As with all things to do with Salesforce.com these days, its claim to fame is “social.” It lets a marketing person enter content into the tool once and publish to multiple places like a web page and a corporate Facebook page provided that the Facebook page has already been setup with appropriate tabs.

Naturally, Site.com integrates with Salesforce.com data, which can be pretty nifty. If you are storing open job information in Salesforce.com, for instance, you can let that automatically populate a careers page, complete with a form that let’s people apply for the job. That same form will show up in Facebook and on your website and entries to it will be managed from Site.com.

Best of all, you can do it all on your own, says Salesforce.com’s Mike Rosenbaum. “Marketeers don’t have to work with the IT department on their website anymore,” he told Business Insider.

If this sounds appealing, it will run you $1,500 a month plus an additional $20 to $125/month for every user.

Early customers include Häagen-Dazs and Hewlett Packard, says Rosenbaum.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.